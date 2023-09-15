The USD/MXN pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction during the Asian session on Friday and languishes near the 17.10-17.05 region, or a one-and-half-week low touched the previous day.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/MXN Price Analysis: Flirts with 61.8% Fibo., just above 17.00 mark/50-day SMA - September 14, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recovers further from multi-week low, back above $1,915 level - September 14, 2023
- EUR/GBP extends losses on ECB dovish tone, trades around 0.8570 - September 14, 2023