According to IMM net speculators’ positioning as at November 14, 2017, the USD’s flurry back into positive ground proved to be short-lived with net positions turning negative again last week, points out the research team at Rabobank. “Although …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD positions turned negative, EUR longs drifted lower – Rabobank - November 21, 2017
- EUR/USD – Trendline offers support & risk reversals shed bullish bias, what’s next? - November 20, 2017
- GBP/USD – Pound Gains Continue, British Inflation Report Eyed - November 20, 2017