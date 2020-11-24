The US Dollar is trading on its back foot again as USD price action plunges lower against key FX peers. News that president-elect Joe Biden will formally begin the transition process helped propel a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fresh Two-Year Low as VIX Falls - November 24, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Neutral In The Short-Term, Needs To Break Beyond 1.1920 - November 24, 2020
- EUR/USD to Face Range Bound Prices Amid Failure to Test Monthly High - November 24, 2020