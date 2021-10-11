USD/RUB weighs on the June trough at 71.55 below which lies the September 2018 high at 70.64, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, reports. “USD/RUB continues its descent and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Still Struggling below 1.1600 Despite Poor NFP Date In The US - October 11, 2021
- USD/RUB to slip back towards the September 2018 high at 70.64 – Commerzbank - October 11, 2021
- EUR/USD loses the grip and retests 1.1550 - October 11, 2021