The EUR/USD could be in a wave B (purple) bearish retracement but the bullish price action looks strong. A push higher could occur based on yesterday’s bullish bounce but a break above the 100% Fibonacci level invalidates the wave B zigzag pattern.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD Testing Critical S&R Levels versus EUR, GBP and JPY - December 1, 2017
- FxWirePro: USD/TWD moves in rigid directions, bias remains neutral - December 1, 2017
- EUR/USD – Focus on ISM PMI, US-German yield spread contradicts rally - December 1, 2017