USD/TRY prints mild gains to pare two-week losses. 100/200-SMA confluence offers strong resistance inside immediate triangle. Steady RSI hints at further grinding below the key SMAs. USD/TRY begins …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/TRY Price Analysis: Hovers inside fortnight-old triangle around $13.50 - January 23, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is testing critical support on the hourly chart - January 23, 2022
- Weekly Technical Market Insight: EUR/USD Quasimodo support offers an obvious target at $1.1213 - January 23, 2022