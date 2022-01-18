SMA, as well as inside a two-week-long ascending triangle bearish chart pattern. Given the steady RSI line, the gradual easing of the USD/TRY prices seems to be on the table. However, a clear downside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/TRY Price Analysis: Lira buyers stay hopeful near $13.45 inside fortnight-old ascending triangle - January 17, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Reaccumilaiton playing out from 1.1380, eyes to 1.1500 - January 17, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: To follow in the euro’s footsteps, 1.3690 is critical - January 17, 2022