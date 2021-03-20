Turkish lira looks set to depreciate after Erdogan fires the central bank chief. USD/TRY rose sharply last week after CBRT rate hikes that will probably be reversed now. The USD/TRY finished last week …
USD/TRY: Turkish lira to open week under pressure after Erdogan fires CBRT governor
