The USD/TWD exchange rate has risen in the past three days as investors react to the ongoing political developments in Taiwan. The pair rose to 31.60 on Friday, higher than this month’s low of 31.30.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/TWD: Rising wedge forms as Taiwan election jitters rise - November 24, 2023
- The EUR/USD looks irresistible to topsellers near 1.10 [Video] - November 24, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro holds ground after German sentiment data - November 24, 2023