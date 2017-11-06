USD/JPY Headed For More Losses, RBA Meeting Next

After hitting a high of 114.73 overnight, USD/JPY dropped 100 points to end the day in negative territory. The dollar’s reversal impacted all of the major currencies by driving EUR/USD back above 1.16, GBP/USD well above 1.31 and USD/CHF below parity.
