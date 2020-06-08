Veolia Successfully Issues a 12-Year Bond for EUR 500 Million

PARIS– ( BUSINESS WIRE )–Regulatory News: Veolia (Paris:VIE) took advantage of a constructive market window to issue EUR 500 million bond with a January 2032 maturity. This bond bears a coupon of 0.
