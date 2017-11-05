The biggest beneficiaries from any slow-down of the USD-rally could be the G10 currencies that have suffered the most so far – AUD and NZD – as well as the hither to winners of the so called ‘convergence trade’ – CAD, EUR, NOK and SEK,” CACIB adds.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Week Ahead: AUD, NZD Into RBA & RBNZ: What’s Next For USD Rally? – Credit Agricole - November 5, 2017
- EUR/USD analysis: biased lower, but EUR bulls still fight back - November 5, 2017
- EUR/USD Remains Vulnerable To The Downside On Bear Pressure - November 5, 2017