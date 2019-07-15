In dollar terms, traders are the most bearish against GBP and EUR, and currently long by $5.7 and $5.0 billion USD respectively. CAD: Traders have been net-long CAD for two weeks, breaking a 50-week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Weekly COT Report: USD Net Long Exposure Hits An 18-Month Low - July 15, 2019
- EUR/JPY technical analysis: Heavy below 200-DMA - July 14, 2019
- EUR/USD analysis: Fed’s officials keep pressuring the greenback - July 14, 2019