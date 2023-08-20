The British pound has rallied a bit during the trading week, as we are reaching toward the 200-Week EMA. If we can break higher, then the market is likely to go looking to the 1.30 level, and although …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Weekly Forecast – GBP/USD, EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, NASDAQ 100, Silver, Oil - August 20, 2023
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD at the Mercy of the Dollar, EUR/JPY Pulls Back - August 19, 2023
- EUR/JPY set to post a weekly decline after Japanese inflation data - August 18, 2023