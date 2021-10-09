Advertisement Fundamental Forecast for the US Dollar: Neutral . Despite a disappointing headline figure, the September US NFP report was another milestone on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP - October 9, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro is yet to stage a convincing rebound - October 9, 2021
- EUR/USD Outlook: End-2022 Euro-Dollar Forecast Cut To 1.10 Say ING Analysts - October 9, 2021