The first full week of November saw the US Dollar (via the DXY Index) hit fresh yearly highs in the wake of the November Fed meeting and the October US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) report, only to give back …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD awaits critical jobs data this week - November 7, 2021
- Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: What’s Next for USD After Fed Meeting, NFP? - November 7, 2021
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Appreciating the technical bounce - November 7, 2021