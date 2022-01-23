With the drums of European war beating louder, EUR/USD rates notched a -0.62% loss, while GBP/USD rates fell by -0.86%. Weakness in risk assets duly stoked demand for safe havens, with USD/CHF …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will the Fed Derail the Dollar Rebound? - January 23, 2022
- Key EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch - January 22, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Key EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch - January 22, 2022