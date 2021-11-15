The pair made a gap down opening at 74.25 levels. The pair remained volatile during the week and finally closed at 74.44 levels. The USDINR pair rose because some state-owned banks persistently bought …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Weekly Outlook: USD/INR pair is likely to trade with a sideways bias in the week ahead - November 14, 2021
- AUD/USD opens slightly above US73¢ - November 14, 2021
- USD/JPY persistent around 114.00 level - November 14, 2021