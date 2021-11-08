The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 75.00 levels. The pair remained volatile during the week and finally closed at 74.46 levels. The pair initially rose because the US dollar gained globally …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Weekly Outlook: USD/INR pair is likely to trade with a sideways bias - November 7, 2021
- USD/INR Price Analysis: Bears taking on the last defence - November 7, 2021
- What affects the USD/ZAR this week? - November 7, 2021