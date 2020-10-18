EUR/USD: Lagarde and Powell take the stand on Monday The EUR/USD pair closed the week in the red in the 1.1710 price zone, as speculative interest continued to prefer safe-haven assets. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Weekly trade idea on EUR/USD - October 18, 2020
- Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Not Out of Trouble Yet; Still Beneath Multi-Year Uptrend - October 18, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Lagarde and Powell take the stand on Monday - October 18, 2020