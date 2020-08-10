EUR/USD’s daily chart shows a bearish divergence of key indicators. The daily chart shows a bearish divergence of the relative strength index and slow stochastic. A bearish divergence occurs when an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Weekly Trades: EUR/NZD and GBP/JPY - August 9, 2020
- USD/CAD: Break or fake break, pair bounce back from support 1.3240 after Trump announces 10% tariffs - August 9, 2020
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: The support line is not a US dollar revival - August 9, 2020