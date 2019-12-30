Weekly Trades: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP

EUR/USD is looking north, having breached the resistance of the trendline (diagonal hurdle) falling from September 2018 and June 2019 highs. The 14-week RSI is also reporting a bullish bias.
