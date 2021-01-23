The upcoming US economic calendar is loaded with high rated event risk, as well as the January Fed meeting – which unfortunately might not bring much volatility. The DXY Index closed lower on the week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: All Eyes on January Fed Meeting - January 23, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro defies gravity, ready to challenge strong resistance - January 23, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls not ready to give up - January 22, 2021