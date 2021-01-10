Weekly US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Down, But Not Out

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) broke its 2020 lows during the first trading week of 2021, and yet, the broad greenback gauge still managed to finish the week higher. While the +0.19% gain for the …
