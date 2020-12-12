The DXY Index has sustained major technical damage in recent weeks, having broken through the rising trendline from the April 2011 and February 2018 lows.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Index Bears Down Major Technical Damage - December 12, 2020
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Ready to break 1.22, yet the Fed, Brexit, stimulus and virus loom - December 12, 2020
- EUR/USD: ECB to cap gains on the lack of inflationary pulse – Westpac - December 11, 2020