The EUR/USD FX rate is up today, some 0.26% so far. This, at least so far, accords with standard theory about exchange rates. They should be driven by the difference in real interest rates in the two …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- What happens to EUR/USD if the ECB is now at the top of the rate cycle? - September 15, 2023
- EUR/USD: A return to the 1.0600/1.0650 area around the Fed meeting seems appropriate – ING - September 15, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Attempted recovery could get sold into on in the wake of dovish ECB outlook - September 15, 2023