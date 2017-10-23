What will EUR/USD do when the ECB announce their ‘taper’?

It seems expectations are high (and probably justified) for an ECB ‘taper’ announcement. Draghi is likely to couch the announcement in the most dovish of dovey dovishness terms as is possible. Meanwhile, political tensions in Catalonia continue to simmer …
