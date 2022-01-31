Eurozone Preliminary GDP Overview. The first reading of the Eurozone fourth-quarter GDP figures is due for release later today at 1000 GMT. The consensus amongst traders expects E …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- When is the Eurozone Preliminary GDP and how could it affect EUR/USD? - January 31, 2022
- Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis: USD/CAD, AUD/CAD, EUR/CAD Charts to Watch - January 31, 2022
- EUR/USD rebound eyes 1.1200 ahead of Eurozone Q4 GDP, German Inflation - January 31, 2022