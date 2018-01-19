To swamp the world’s most liquid currency is no small feat. Looking back over the past few weeks, we have noticed a key EUR/USD technical charge which resulted in the clearance of 1.2100/2200 which represented the general midpoint of the 2014-2017 range …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Why EUR/JPY May be the Most Loaded FX Pair In the Week Ahead - January 19, 2018
- EUR/USD Long Term Technical Analysis January 2018 - January 19, 2018
- EUR/USD: Revising Our EUR Yield Forecasts; EUR/USD Dips To Remain Shallow & Short-Lived – Danske - January 19, 2018