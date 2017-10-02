Why I’m Buying EUR/USD At Support This Week

The EUR/USD uptrend remains in place despite the pull back in price that took place last week. We saw price retrace, down to support near 1.1715 – 1.1666 and then bounce there modestly into last week’s close. We retain a bullish view on this market …
