There was tentative USD softness on FX markets earlier this week while the euro enjoyed a cautious bid. Both ‘trends’ halted yesterday, but there was no big countermove. EC confidence suggested that t…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Will data support further EUR/USD gains? - February 28, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The pair’s upside met resistance in the 1.1400 neighbourhood - February 28, 2019
- EUR/USD looks firmer, looks to 1.1400 ahead of CPI - February 28, 2019