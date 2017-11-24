U.S. dollar bulls have nothing to be thankful for, as it was a short and brutal week for the greenback. The dollar sold off against all of the major currencies, hitting a 2-month low versus the Japanese Yen and a 1-month low versus the euro, Swiss Franc …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Will EUR/USD Hit 1.20 Next Week? - November 24, 2017
- AUD/USD Flat, EUR/AUD Going Downward - November 24, 2017
- Forex – Dollar Slumps as EUR/USD Soars to 1-Month High - November 24, 2017