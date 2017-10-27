Yen Weaker In Asia As CPI Misses Expectations, EUR, GBP Down

USD/JPY changed hands at 114.13, up 0.14%, while AUD/USD traded at 0.7659, own 0.01%. EUR/USD slipped 0.13% to 1.1637 and GBP/USD fell 0.24% to 1.3129. In Japan, national core CPI for September rose 0.7%, a tad weaker than the 0.8% gain seen on year and …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)