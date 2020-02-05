Ziggo is planning an additional private placement of USD 200 million worth of 4.875 senior secured notes due 2030 and EUR 77.5 million worth of 2.875 percent senior secured notes due 2030. Both the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Ziggo planning USD 200 mln, EUR 77.5 million note offering
Ziggo is planning an additional private placement of USD 200 million worth of 4.875 senior secured notes due 2030 and EUR 77.5 million worth of 2.875 percent senior secured notes due 2030. Both the US …