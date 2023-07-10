The Zimbabwe dollar has strengthened against the US dollar in the past few weeks as investors target the upcoming general election. The USD to ZWL dropped to 5,425, the lowest level since June 13th of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Zimbabwe dollar is rising against USD: Outlook ahead of elections - July 10, 2023
- USD/CNY: Renminbi outlook dims as China inflation retreats - July 10, 2023
- EUR/USD resumes increase and eyes fresh monthly high - July 9, 2023