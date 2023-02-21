European passenger car registrations signaled a positive note at the start of the year, rising for the sixth successive month, but at a slower pace than in December amid a slump in the German market, monthly data from the Brussels-based European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, or ACEA, showed on Tuesday. New car sales in the European Union rose 11.3 percent year-on-year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Europe New Car Registrations Rise 11.3% In January - February 21, 2023
- South Korea Consumer Confidence Weakens - February 21, 2023
- RBA Board Discussed 50 Bps & 25 Bps Rate Hikes, Minutes Show - February 21, 2023