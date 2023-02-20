A monthly report from Germany’s central bank is the only major data due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden is scheduled to issue consumer prices for January. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 11.8 percent from 12.3 percent in December.
