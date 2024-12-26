Stock markets worldwide are predominantly closed today due to the festive season. In Europe, key financial hubs such as Germany, France, London, Spain, and Switzerland are observing the Boxing Day holiday, resulting in a pause in trading activities.

In the Asia-Pacific region, markets in Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong are also closed for Boxing Day. Meanwhile, Indonesian markets remain closed following Christmas. However, markets in mainland China, Japan, South Korea, and India continue to operate, maintaining their regular trading schedules.

Across the Atlantic, trading activities will resume today in North America and will proceed as usual until the New Year holiday in January. The Nasdaq Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) were closed on December 25 in observance of Christmas.

On Wall Street, major indexes finished higher in a shortened session on Christmas Eve Tuesday, primarily driven by gains in prominent tech stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 0.9%, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite surged by 1.4%, marking a four-session winning streak and the onset of the Santa Claus rally. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 1.1%, extending its positive run to three consecutive sessions.

