European stocks are anticipated to open predominantly lower on Thursday as investors seek further clarity regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s policy agenda.

Asian markets displayed mixed trends, with upticks observed in the Chinese and Hong Kong markets. This followed the announcement of medium- and long-term investment plans by several Chinese government departments aimed at bolstering the country’s struggling stock market.

China has unveiled a strategic initiative to channel hundreds of billions of yuan annually from state-owned insurance companies into the stock market. This move is intended to enhance investor confidence and revitalize the market.

The US dollar strengthened in anticipation of a series of central bank decisions expected in the coming week. Concurrently, gold edged down from a near three-month high, whereas oil prices decreased following industry reports indicating the first increase in U.S. crude stockpiles since mid-November.

The yen remained relatively stable amid expectations that the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Friday.

In terms of economic data releases, attention later in the day may turn to Eurozone consumer confidence survey results, alongside U.S. data on initial jobless claims and the Kansas City Fed manufacturing index.

The U.S. stock market experienced gains overnight, propelling Wall Street toward record highs. This surge was supported by strong quarterly results from Netflix, optimism surrounding potential Federal Reserve rate cuts, and President Trump’s new initiative focusing on artificial intelligence.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.3%, the S&P 500 rose by 0.6%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq Composite advanced by 1.3%.

On Wednesday, European stocks broadly rose, with sentiment bolstered by expectations of rate cuts from both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, which countered concerns over Trump’s tariff threats.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased by 0.4%, reaching a nearly four-month high. Germany’s DAX index climbed 1% to close at an all-time high, buoyed by Adidas’s strong holiday quarter performance. France’s CAC 40 index jumped 0.9%, while the U.K.’s FTSE 100 ended slightly lower.

