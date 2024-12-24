European markets are poised for a varied opening on Tuesday, with trading activity expected to remain subdued as the Christmas holiday approaches. Today, regional exchanges will close early and will remain closed on Wednesday in observance of Christmas. Similarly, U.S. markets will also have shortened hours on Christmas Eve and will remain closed on Wednesday.

Asian markets showed broad gains, driven by a rally in several leading global technology companies, such as Nvidia, Broadcom, Alphabet, and Meta, which supported U.S. benchmark indices in the overnight session.

The U.S. dollar held firm under the support of rising bond yields, while oil and gold maintained modest gains in the Asian trading environment.

U.S. stocks experienced an upward trend overnight, and Treasury yields reached nearly a seven-month peak following the release of mixed economic indicators. Data showed a decline in U.S. consumer confidence in December, contrasted by a rebound in new home sales and an increase in core capital goods orders in November.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2 percent, marking its third consecutive day of gains, while the S&P 500 rose by 0.7 percent and the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite advanced by 1 percent.

Monday saw European stocks presenting a mixed performance amidst concerns over tariff threats from the Trump administration and ongoing political instability in Germany and France. The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged up by 0.1 percent, with France’s CAC 40 closing slightly down, Germany’s DAX slipping by 0.2 percent, while the U.K.’s FTSE 100 saw a modest increase of 0.2 percent.

