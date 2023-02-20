Euro area consumer sentiment strengthened for the fifth month in a row to its highest level in over a year, preliminary data from the European Commission showed Monday. The flash consumer confidence index for Eurozone climbed to -19.0 from -20.9 in January. That was in line with economists’ expectations.
