EVK DI Kerschhaggl EVK DI Kerschhaggl, now a Headwall Group company, is a world leader in developing and manufacturing sensor-based sorting and analysis systems for the recycling, mining, food, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries.

Headwall Group Welcomes EVK, Diversifying Offerings and Deepening Capabilities with Additional Innovative Technologies Mark Willingham, CEO of Headwall (left), and Matjaz Novak, CEO of EVK (right), shake hands as EVK is brought into the Headwall Group of companies, significantly enhancing the group’s portfolio and bolstering its presence in the industrial machine vision market.

Bolton, Massachusetts and Raaba, Austria, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Headwall Group (“Headwall”), a global leader in high-performance spectral imaging solutions and optical components and a portfolio company of private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners, is pleased to announce its acquisition of EVK DI Kerschhaggl GmbH (“EVK”), an Austria-based technology company specializing in industrial sensor-based sorting and inspection systems. This strategic acquisition marks a significant step forward in Headwall Group’s mission to enhance its portfolio and bolster its presence in the industrial machine vision market.

The integration of EVK into the Headwall Group is a natural extension of Headwall Group’s strategy to diversify its product offerings and deepen its capabilities in delivering comprehensive, high-value imaging solutions. EVK’s innovative hyperspectral technology and inductive sensor technologies as well as data analysis expertise align seamlessly with Headwall Group’s existing products and commitment to advancing hyperspectral imaging applications and AI-driven interpretation software in machine vision and remote sensing markets.

“We are thrilled to welcome EVK into the Headwall family,” said Mark Willingham, CEO of Headwall Group. “Their proven track record in sensor-based solutions and industrial inspection complements our vision of providing integrated, next-generation hyperspectral technologies at the speed and scale needed by the industry. This partnership will drive further innovation and accelerate our ability to meet the increasing demand for more advanced, application-focused imaging solutions.”

Matjaz Novak, CEO of EVK, stated, “Joining forces with Headwall presents a tremendous opportunity to combine our expertise and technologies. Together, we can offer our customers enhanced solutions and expand our reach in the industrial imaging market. We look forward to a collaborative future that leverages the strengths of both organizations.”

EVK’s cutting-edge technology, which spans a range of industries including food processing, plastics recycling, and material sorting, will empower Headwall Group to broaden its market reach and foster new growth opportunities in both machine vision and remote sensing applications.

About Headwall Group

Headwall Group is a leader in designing and manufacturing hyperspectral imaging systems, optical components, and machine vision solutions. The company serves industries such as food processing, recycling, pharmaceuticals, and environmental monitoring, providing high-performance technology backed by proprietary software for data interpretation. With its headquarters in Bolton, MA, and a network of global subsidiaries, Headwall is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of imaging and AI-driven analytics. For more information, visit www.headwallphotonics.com.

About EVK

EVK is a distinguished provider of sensor-based solutions for industrial applications. Based in Austria, EVK offers advanced sensor technology and data processing solutions that enable precise inspection and sorting in various industrial sectors. Their focus on robust, innovative technology has established them as a trusted partner in the industry. For more information, visit www.evk.biz.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal Capital Partners is a leading private equity investment firm that specializes in building market-leading industrial growth and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion, completed more than 300 platform and add-on acquisitions, and achieved more than 35 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ due to various risk factors and uncertainties, including market conditions and business integration processes.

