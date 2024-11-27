TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2024. In addition, Exco announced a quarterly dividend of $0.105 per common share which will be paid on December 31, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2024. The dividend is an “eligible dividend” in accordance with the Income Tax Act of Canada.