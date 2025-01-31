Amsterdam, 31 January 2025

EXOR N.V. PUBLISHES ITS 2025 CORPORATE CALENDAR

EXOR N.V. announced today the following Corporate Calendar for 2025:

26 March 2025 : Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Company’s 2024 Annual Report

22 May 2025 : Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the adoption of the Company's 2024 Financial Statements

17 September 2025: Board of Directors Meeting for the approval of the Company's 2025 Half-Year Financial Report

The 2025 Corporate Calendar will be available on Exor’s corporate website under the Corporate Calendar section.

Any changes will be disclosed to the market on a timely basis.

