Expion360 Inc. (XPON) has announced that Greg Aydelott, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be stepping down effective December 31, 2024, due to family health reasons. Aydelott has pledged to continue supporting the company in a consultancy capacity to facilitate a seamless transition.

In response to this change, the Board of Directors has temporarily appointed Brian Schaffner, the current Chief Executive Officer, as the interim Chief Financial Officer as well as the Principal Financial and Accounting Officer, effective from December 31, 2024.

The board is actively searching for a new CFO. It is noteworthy that Schaffner previously held the CFO position at Expion360 from March 2021 until January 2023, bringing valuable experience to the interim role.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com