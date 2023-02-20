According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The Asia-Pacific market was worth USD 0.47 billion in the year 2021.

Farmington, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global False Eyelashes Market Size Was Valued At USD 1.62 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Register A CAGR Of 6.2% From 2023 To 2030. More and more people want to look better with makeup, cosmetics, and other beauty products, so the market is growing. Also, the market is growing because fashion is changing, more people care about taking care of themselves, beauty experts are learning more about eye products, more people are living in cities, and social media influencers are promoting eye products. The main thing holding back the market is that eyelashes made with formaldehyde compounds can cause eye infections and injuries. Global market growth is hard because there is a lot of competition from local businesses and because governments limit what can be imported or exported.

Recent Developments:

In November 2021 : Glamnetic, a beauty products maker, launched ‘the Glamnetic Birthday 2.0’, a line of eye care products such as a double-sided eyeliner and a huge collection of bold & fabulous lashes in the U.S.

: Glamnetic, a beauty products maker, launched ‘the Glamnetic Birthday 2.0’, a line of eye care products such as a double-sided eyeliner and a huge collection of bold & fabulous lashes in the U.S. In July 2021 – Becky G artist-owned Tresluce Beauty brand partnered with Madeby Collective, a beauty brand, to launch eye makeup products, including eye shadow palette, eyeliners, and fake lashes for the Latin American community.

Segment Analysis:

Product Type Insights

The market is divided into strip lashes, individual flare, individual single, and other groups based on the type of product. Eye injuries and swelling are less likely to happen when strip lashes are used instead of other types of lashes. Also, strip lashes are more common than other types of lashes, and they come in a wide range of thicknesses, lengths, and curls. Because of these things, the segment of strip lashes has a big share of the market for false eyelashes around the world.

Material Insights

Human hair, synthetic hair, and other types make up the different parts of the world market. Human hair is cheaper and lighter than other materials, so it makes up a big part of the world market. Also, people who wear eyelashes made of human hair are less likely to have their eyelashes get irritated than people who wear eyelashes made of other materials. Because of this, selling things made from human hair brings in a lot of money.

Distribution Channel Insights

The global market for fake eyelashes is split into hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and other places. The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment will be the most important part of the global market. This is because these stores sell both inexpensive and expensive eye makeup. Also, these stores often have sales on makeup, which is another reason why people want to buy from them.

More and more people around the world are shopping online, so online stores will grow a lot. For example, between July 2019 and September 2020, the online makeup store Glenmatic sold more than 500,000 eyelashes in North America. The growth of digital payment technologies and mobile e-commerce is also helping the online stores segment.

Regional Outlook:

The Asia-Pacific market was worth USD 0.47 billion in the year 2020. Asia-Pacific is the biggest market in the world because China and Indonesia have a lot of factories that make eyelash products, which increases the demand for them. Official data from the Government of Pingdu in East China’s Shandong Province, People’s Republic of China, shows that in 2018, false eyelashes made in Pingdu, China, were sold around the world for more than USD 610 million.

Also, people in Japan and South Korea spend a lot of money on beauty products, which brings in a lot of money from the Asia-Pacific region. Information from the Japan Cosmetic Industry Association shows that a Japanese household with two or more people spent USD 349.75 on cosmetics in 2019, which is up from USD 322.55 in 2018.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2022 USD 1.62 Billion By Product Type Strip Lashes, Individual Flare, Individual Single, Others By Material Human Hair, Synthetic Hair, Others By Distribution Channel Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other By Companies American International Industries (California, U.S.), Kiss Products Inc. (Washington, U.S.), Qingdao Lashbeauty Cosmetic Co. Ltd. (Qingdao, China), PT.Royal Korindah (Central Java, Indonesia), TGP Growth II Management, LLC (Texas, U.S.), L’Oreal S.A. (Paris, France), LVHM (Paris, France), Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), Qingdao Eunice Cosmetics Co. (Qingdao, China), SY LASHES (Qingdao, China), Miranda Lashes Inc. (Qingdao, China), Ulta Beauty Inc. (Illinois, U.S.) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Trends:

As more people want fake eyelashes that look like their own, the market has more chances to grow. Also, more and more women around the world are using do-it-yourself (DIY) strip lashes, which makes more women want to buy them. People look much better when their eyelashes are curled. More and more people want curved eyelashes, so the market for false eyelashes will grow.

Market Driving Factors:

Now, companies are making apps that let people try out eyelashes without actually getting them. This will help the companies connect with their customers, which will drive sales of their products. In January 2018, Ardell Lashes & Beauty released “YouCam Makeup,” a virtual eyelash app that lets people try on eyelashes without having to buy them.

Also, the fact that companies are always making fake eyelashes out of new and creative materials helps the market grow. For example, in October 2019, Tori Belle Cosmetics LLC. released “Magnetude,” a magnetic mascara, and “Magnetude Illusion,” magnetic eyelashes.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

American International Industries (California, U.S.), Kiss Products Inc. (Washington, U.S.), Qingdao Lashbeauty Cosmetic Co. Ltd. (Qingdao, China), PT.Royal Korindah (Central Java, Indonesia), TGP Growth II Management, LLC (Texas, U.S.), L’Oreal S.A. (Paris, France), LVHM (Paris, France), Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), Qingdao Eunice Cosmetics Co. (Qingdao, China), SY LASHES (Qingdao, China), Miranda Lashes Inc. (Qingdao, China), Ulta Beauty Inc. (Illinois, U.S.) and others.

By Product Type

Strip Lashes

Individual Flare

Individual Single

Others

By Material

Human Hair

Synthetic Hair

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

