16 Oscars Red Carpet Looks You Forgot Happened

Every year, the Oscars red carpet produces a number of standout looks that stand the course of time.

However, there are also looks that leave the cultural lexicon soon after the ceremony, but are still memorable in their own right.

For example, take Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon’s look at last year’s Academy Awards. Before Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan championed the harness during this year’s awards season, Rippon was seen sporting the look under a tuxedo, created by Moschino.

Adam Rippon at the 90th annual Academy Awards.

Before she was nominated for any Oscars, Nicole Kidman established herself as a red-carpet standout in 1997, when she arrived to the ceremony wearing one of John Galliano’s first designs as creative director at Dior: a chartreuse-colored silk dress with floral embroidery.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman at the 69th annual Academy Awards.

There were also the red-carpet flops, such as Juliette Lewis’ ill-advised cornrows in 1992 and Faith Hill’s rainbow Versace gown in 2002, and the more creative costumes, like costume designer Lizzy Gardiner’s American Express dress from 2004.

Lizzy Gardiner posing with Tim Chappel and Sharon Stone at the 67th annual Academy Awards.

And who remembers Lady Gaga’s lunch lady-esque Azzedine Alaïa getup in 2015?

