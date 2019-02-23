Breaking News
Home / Fashion / 16 Oscars Red Carpet Looks You Forgot Happened

16 Oscars Red Carpet Looks You Forgot Happened

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 31 mins ago

Every year, the Oscars red carpet produces a number of standout looks that stand the course of time.
However, there are also looks that leave the cultural lexicon soon after the ceremony, but are still memorable in their own right.
For example, take Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon’s look at last year’s Academy Awards. Before Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan championed the harness during this year’s awards season, Rippon was seen sporting the look under a tuxedo, created by Moschino.

Adam Rippon at the 90th annual Academy Awards. 
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Before she was nominated for any Oscars, Nicole Kidman established herself as a red-carpet standout in 1997, when she arrived to the ceremony wearing one of John Galliano’s first designs as creative director at Dior: a chartreuse-colored silk dress with floral embroidery.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman at the 69th annual Academy Awards. 
Bei/REX/Shutterstock

There were also the red-carpet flops, such as Juliette Lewis’ ill-advised cornrows in 1992 and Faith Hill’s rainbow Versace gown in 2002, and the more creative costumes, like costume designer Lizzy Gardiner’s American Express dress from 2004.

Lizzy Gardiner posing with Tim Chappel and Sharon Stone at the 67th annual Academy Awards. 
Lois Bernstein/AP/REX/Shutterstock

And who remembers Lady Gaga’s lunch lady-esque Azzedine Alaïa getup in 2015?

Lady

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.