2019 Cannes Film Festival: Eva Longoria On Hollywood’s ‘Sisterhood and Community of Information”

CANNES, France — “I was lucky because it was called ‘Desperate Housewives’ and not ‘Desperate Husbands,’” quipped Eva Longoria during a Kering Women in Motion talk at the Majestic Hotel on Friday.

The Time’s Up co-founder, whose activism and charitable work has taken on a sense of urgency since having her son, said that the organization is studying what role it can play in the 2020 elections in the U.S. “We’re trying to figure out how can we have an impact, not only with the presidential election, but in state governments. We see what’s happening in Alabama right now, which is crazy, archaic, not progressive, not American,” she said, referencing that state’s banning of all abortions.

On the goal set by Time’s Up to achieve 50-50 equality in the workplace in Hollywood by 2020, “The statistics are going the wrong way, we’re not improving,” she said.

The actor, director and producer who is directing her first feature, “24-7,” in which she also stars alongside Kerry Washington, talked about her efforts to surround herself with a female-led team and how she used “Desperate Housewives” as a film school.

“It was a decade of my life, I knew I wasn’t reaching my full potential, I’d go

