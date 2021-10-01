Breaking News
2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performers Revealed

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 min ago

The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show performers have been revealed.
Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced on Thursday that Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform at next year’s halftime show, taking the stage on Feb. 13 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The football game and halftime show will be broadcast by NBC.
The performance is meant to hold a special significance for the greater Los Angeles area as it hosts the Super Bowl for the first time in roughly 30 years.
This marks the first time that all five musicians are coming together to perform on stage and is one of the most packed lineups in Super Bowl history. Traditionally, the show has one to two headline performers.
“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”
