3.1 Phillip Lim Pajama Sets Give Airbnb Designer Dreams

Airbnb was founded by two San Francisco designers whose apartment had room to spare, so they bought three air mattresses to host three travelers looking for a place to stay. Now the company wants to move beyond its humble beginnings to establish itself in a market where elevated design matters. Cue Phillip Lim, who designed Airbnb’s inaugural capsule collection, which will be available for preorder on July 12 on the designer’s web site.

Lim was asked to design pajama sets for men, which will retail for $225, and women’s, for $195, for three weekend getaway designations that are popular with Airbnb’s community: New York’s Catskills; Palm Springs, Calif., and Nashville.

Airbnb sent Lim a selection of homes in each area that had strong design aesthetics as inspiration and to give the designer a look at the various types of dwellings offered on the platform.

Lim said his sleep set for the Hudson Valley was inspired by the rustic and historical towns and natural beauty of the Hudson River. “Alive with greenery, it transported me to cool nights by a fire and crisp days spent hiking mountain trails,” the designer said, adding that the gingham check for the pajamas “feels like a youthful, fresh

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story